Man carjacked by 3 people on Riverdale, 1 arrested, police say

A man found himself at gunpoint when three men carjacked him on Riverdale, court records said.
The victim claimed he was sitting in his car on June 25 when three unidentified men approached him and forced him to get out, the arrest affidavit said.
The men were spotted driving the stolen white 2002 Isuzu Rodeo the next day by an MPD officer on Person Avenue, police said.
The officer followed the car before the vehicle struck a pole and came to a stop.
After the crash, the officer said he saw a male limping from the passenger side of the car.
Officers identified the man as Cortaveous Friason.
The victim identified Friason through a police lineup as one of the men who was involved in that carjacking.
Friason was taken to 201 Poplar Avenue, and was charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property.
