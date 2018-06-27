0 Man carjacks two people in same garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man carjacked a woman before using that vehicle to carjack another person in the same Downtown garage.

According to a police report, the suspect first approached a woman on the fourth floor of 99 Tower Parking Garage around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman told police the suspect – described as a 5-foot-8 black man – walked up to her as she was standing at the driver’s side of her Nissan Titan, pointed a gun at her and said, “Keys, phone, wallet.”

Police said the man told the woman he would “do a lot worse” than rob her if she didn’t comply.

The woman complied, and the man drove away in her vehicle, according to police.

A short time later, the suspect carjacked another man in the basement of the garage. Police said he used the woman’s stolen vehicle to block in the man’s Dodge Charger.

The victim told MPD the suspect jumped out of the truck and pointed a gun at his head, saying, “Give me your phone and wallet or I’m gonna kill you.”

Police said the man jumped in that vehicle and drove away.

There are no cameras located in that parking garage, which services residents of The Renaissance Apartments in addition to hourly parking.

Neither victim was injured, and officers recovered both vehicles.

However, there is no information regarding the suspect who committed both carjackings.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.