Man caught on camera wrecking stolen car, fleeing the scene, police say

Memphis police are asking for help to help find a man who they said stole a car.
The crime happened at D & P Auto Sales located on the 3900 block of Jackson Ave.
On December 1st, the Owner of the business reported that an unknown suspect broke into the rear of the business and took keys to several cars on the car lot and fled the scene.
Five days later, the owner called the police to report that two vehicles, a 2013 Nissan and a 2004 BMW were stolen off the lot.
Officers then discovered that the 2004 BMW that was taken was involved in an accident at Longfellow and Addison. The driver of the 2004 BMW fled the scene on foot. Witnesses on the scene of the accident recorded the driver of the BMW before he could run from the scene.
Police said, "Investigators believe this is one of the persons responsible for the burglary and auto thefts that occurred at the D & P Auto Sales located at 3941 Jackson Ave."
