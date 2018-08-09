Man caught on security camera stealing packages from Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a Memphis home.
Police said the man stole multiple packages from a home on South Dickinson Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
In the video, the suspect is seen pulling into the victim’s driveway in a blue Honda Civic.
The man – wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jean shorts – gets out, quickly grabs the packages, throws them inside his car, and drives away.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Among the items stolen were a Nivea toiletry set, Kleenex wet wipes, a book, two packs of cigars, and a nightgown.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle may have a Texas license plate.
No witnesses were located, and no additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}