  • Man caught on security camera stealing packages from Memphis home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a Memphis home. 

    Police said the man stole multiple packages from a home on South Dickinson Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    In the video, the suspect is seen pulling into the victim’s driveway in a blue Honda Civic. 

    The man – wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jean shorts – gets out, quickly grabs the packages, throws them inside his car, and drives away. 

    Among the items stolen were a Nivea toiletry set, Kleenex wet wipes, a book, two packs of cigars, and a nightgown. 

    Police said the suspect’s vehicle may have a Texas license plate. 

    No witnesses were located, and no additional information is available. 

