Man caught sneaking large amount of weed through metal detector at 201 Poplar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after trying to enter 201 Poplar with 70.9 grams of marijuana.
Police said a man wearing a red jacket approached the security post around 10 a.m. Thursday.
He was told to remove objects from his pockets that would set off the metal detector.
Witnesses say when Marius Gipson, 46, removed items from his jacket, two large plastic bags and an open white envelope containing a green leafy substance was sitting inside an orange and black hat.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Electric chair builder worried Tennessee execution will fail
- Prosecutor: Baby found dead in baby swing died of diaper rash
- 9-year-old child killed while crossing street to get on school bus
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police say the substance was in "plain view."
Investigators say when Gipson was asked what was in his pocket, he said "weed."
Once a deputy made the scene, Gipson began running through 201 Poplar, towards the exit at Poplar Ave.
A deputy eventually caught up with the suspect outside the building.
Gipson then told the deputy, "Man... I just had a blunt."
Shortly after, Gipson was identified as the suspect. The orange and black hat with marijuana inside was eventually recovered in a large bush.
When Gipson was taken into custody, he made spontaneous utterances that the hat with weed inside belonged to him, according to MPD.
The total weight for the marijuana was 70.9 grams.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}