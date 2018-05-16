Man caught touching himself in Southwest Community College cafeteria, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly committed lewd acts inside a local college cafeteria.
According to police documents, Lonnie Jordan Holmes is accused of touching his private parts inside the Southwest Community College's cafeteria on Tuesday. When Holmes was approached by police, his answer as to what he was doing was a little puzzling.
Trending stories:
- Doctor's notes for sale on FB, Regional One responds
- Father fights off 4 robbers while holding infant daughter at McDonald's parking lot
- Escaped inmate on the run in DeSoto County
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
He told police, he was "fixing his pants," according to an arrest affidavit.
Holmes was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. His bond is set at $100.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}