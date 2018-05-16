  • Man caught touching himself in Southwest Community College cafeteria, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly committed lewd acts inside a local college cafeteria.

    According to police documents, Lonnie Jordan Holmes is accused of touching his private parts inside the Southwest Community College's cafeteria on Tuesday. When Holmes was approached by police, his answer as to what he was doing was a little puzzling. 

    He told police, he was "fixing his pants," according to an arrest affidavit.

    Holmes was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. His bond is set at $100. 

