Man caught trying to pay $80 for sex at East Memphis motel convicted in massive prostitution sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was caught trying to pay $80 for sex with an underage girl at an East Memphis motel.
Marin Rykhlov, 41, was just one of 42 people arrested in a three-day human-trafficking sting in 2017.
This week, Rykhlov was convicted of “patronizing prostitution near a school,” according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. A criminal court convicted him of the misdemeanor charge.
The sting – named “Operation Someone Like Me” – was conducted by the TBI, Memphis police and other agencies at a motel in East Memphis.
It was one of more than half a dozen held across the state of Tennessee.
Undercover agents posted online ads advertising sexual services and received about 475 responses through texts or phone calls.
Four women and 38 men were arrested on prostitution-related charges, investigators said.
Authorities said Rykhlov called one undercover decoy who had posted an ad and agreed to pay $80 for sex. When he arrived at the motel room and paid the girl decoy, a task force took him into custody.
