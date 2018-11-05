Man caught with gun a ticket counter at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man is facing charges after attempting to bring a concealed handgun onto a flight.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Rapper Mac Miller died of accidental drug overdose, coroner says
- UofM issues safety alert after armed robbery near campus
- Timeline: When severe storms with possible tornadoes will hit Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Raymond Nabors was stopped on Sunday at the ticket counter while trying to board a Southwest Airlines flight.
A worker observed a .22 caliber pistol wrapped in aluminum foil in Nabors’ luggage while he was going through the X- ray machine, according to a police affidavit. Nabors was then searched and detained before being transported to 201 Poplar.
The arrest affidavit states that the intentions of Nabors were unclear at the time. He was charged with unlawful possession of a gun.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}