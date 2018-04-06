  • Man caught with large amount of cocaine on I-40 in Memphis, DOJ says

    Updated:

    A Texas man was indicted for carrying 50 pounds of cocaine across state borders. 

    According to the indictment, on Sept. 25, 2017, officers with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading east on I-40.  Jose Manuel Escobedo was driving the car. 

    Police searched the vehicle and found more than 50 pounds of cocaine. 

    Trending stories:

    The occupants were bringing drugs from Houston, Texas through Tennessee on their way to Knoxville. 

    The Department of Justices' news release said the following,

    "A thorough investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration offices in  Memphis, Houston, and Brownsville, Texas revealed 39-year-old Jose Manuel Escobedo, as the source trafficking the drugs from Brownsville, Texas, a town situated directly on the border of the United States and Mexico."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man caught with large amount of cocaine on I-40 in Memphis, DOJ says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sessions says no to second special counsel, appoints investigator instead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired two days before retirement