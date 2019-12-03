0 Man charged after MPD shoots at suspect who tried to run them over in parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired at a local hotel.

This happened overnight at the Fairfield Inn near Interstate-240 and South Perkins Road.

When FOX13 arrived around midnight, dozens of officers and the police department's mobile command unit were already on the scene.

FOX13 spoke with one person who was blocked from getting into the hotel. He said officers had been there since 8 p.m. Monday.

Memphis police said they were called to the hotel because two men were parked in the parking lot and were looking at a car like they were about to break-in to it. Police then found out the car was stolen.

While police were in the lobby, several people scrambled from a hotel room.

Three of the men got into the stolen car. Two officers tried to stop the suspects and ordered them to get out of the car.

One of the suspects opened the door as if he was going to get out of the car. However, when the officers approached to take them into custody, the driver suddenly accelerated toward officers, police said.

Two officers fired their guns and the driver and other men sped off from the scene.

As the investigation continued, employees of a nearby Taco Bell said a man ran into the business and hid in the woman's restroom.

Officers found him standing on top of the toilet. He was armed with a glock handgun.

The man found hiding in the restroom was identified as Renardo Townsend. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Two women have been released from police custody.

MPD is still working to identify the other men involved in the shooting.

No injuries have been reported. All hospitals were checked throughout the night, and no shooting victims have been found, police said.

