Man charged after police chase ends in shootout with officers in Collierville

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A man has been charged after a police chase ended in a shootout with officers in Collierville, according to police.
Officials said Dion Jones, 25, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after the violent incident on July 18.
According to Collierville police, officers approached a group of people and Jones fled. After he refused to stop, CPD chased him into a field behind the business.
Investigators said Jones then fired at officers with a handgun. One of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Jones was taken to Regional One for injuries sustained during the incident and was released Saturday night. He was then taken by authorities to 201 Poplar.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.
According to a release from authorities, Jones is facing the following charges:
- Criminal Attempt to wit First Degree Murder/Against Officers
- Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance to wit marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt of a dangerous felony
- Evading arrest
- Resisting arrest
Jones is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
