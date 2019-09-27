Man charged after U of M grad found dead inside wrecked car in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a University of Memphis graduate was killed in East Memphis.
DeMarcus Wooten, 19, has been arrested in relation to the case. Wooten has been charged with first-degree murder.
Memphis police identified the man found dead as Casey Tinker, 26. Investigators found Tinker found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in the 3800 block of Maid Marian.
Tinker was still slumped over the wheel of his vehicle when police arrived on the scene. The shooting happened in the Sherwood Forrest neighborhood of East Memphis.
Police said Wooten and two others were driving a stolen vehicle when he stopped near the 1100 block of Goodman. Wooten and another man exited the vehicle and attempted to rob Tinker.
A witness said Tinker attempted to fight back, but that's when Wooten shot Tinker twice while inside his car, according to police.
Tinker was able to drive to the 3800 block of Maid Mairan Lane where police found him dead.
The victim's family told FOX13 Tinker was a recent graduate of the University of Memphis. His family said his grandparents recently passed away a few weeks earlier in Nashville.
Tinker's parents were still in Nashville when they found out their son was killed in Memphis.
