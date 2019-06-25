Man charged for double shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after a double shooting in Parkway Village.
Officers were called to the 3900 block of Cochese in November 2018.
Police found two shooting victims on the scene. One man was shot in the chest, another victim was shot in the foot.
Both victims told police they were walking on Cochese towards Getwell when a maroon sedan pulled onto the street. An unknown man leaned out of the passenger side and began firing shots at them.
Both shooting victims were taken to Regional One.
Investigators determined Marcquis Hymon, 31, a.k.a "Hot Head" was the suspect in the shooting.
Hymon is also a convicted felon for conspiracy-second degree murder. He was sentenced to eight years for that crime.
Investigators said Hymon has been charged with two counts first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
