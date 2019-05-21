Man charged for murder in Cordova appears in court

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Cordova.
Bryant Ward, 24, was arrested after deputies said a man was shot to death on May 15 in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said Bryan Hervey, 61, was killed in the incident early Wednesday morning.
According to court records, deputies found Hervey and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they found 25 shell casings in the area of Linnean Cove.
Court records said officers found a doorbell camera which shows a victim running to the front door and screaming for help.
Hervey then collapses in the front yard. After he falls, more gunfire is heard.
Ward was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.
