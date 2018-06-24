Man charged for raping 6-year-old girl multiple times, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for raping a 6-year-old girl multiple times, police say.
According to police documents FOX13 obtained, Randy Warner, 50, was arrested Saturday afternoon at his home after he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old. FOX13 has decided not to name the girl by name. Eula Pugh, the grandmother of the victim, told police Warner took the 6-year-old outside in the carport area of the home to smoke a cigarette.
When Pugh went to check on them, Warner had the girl on his lap with his hand down her pants touching her. Warner ran to his house, which is located across the street in the 6500 block of Austin Peay Hwy.
Officers showed up to Warner's house and arrested him. The 6-year-old told family members this wasn't the first time Warner has sexually assaulted her.
Warner was charged with Rape Of A Child and is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond. He will face a judge Monday morning at 9 a.m.
