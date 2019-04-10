Man charged in connection with murder of Memphis politician's grandson, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend.
Police said Brandon Baines was shot and killed around 8 p.m. on March 6 in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.
ORIGINAL STORY: Victim identified, gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Memphis apartment complex
Witnesses who live nearby told FOX13 they heard two to three shots and then sirens from emergency vehicles.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Local politician Charlotte Bergmann confirmed to FOX13 that Baines was her grandson. Bergmann, a Memphis native, is running for Congress in 2020.
Antonio Hackman, 26, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder, according to Memphis police.
Police said Hackman was involved in an argument with Baines prior to the shooting. The two men did know each other, MPD said.
Hackman is facing charges of second-degree murder.
SUSPECT CHARGED: 2ND DEGREE MURDER— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2019
Antonio Hackman, 26, was arrested & charged in connection w/ a murder that occurred over the weekend in the 5700 blk of Deerfield. Hackman was involved in an argument w/ the victim (whom he knew)prior to the shooting. https://t.co/D7GkNL2wuF pic.twitter.com/9XmkFGVzeB
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}