Man charged in connection with murder of Memphis politician's grandson, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend.

    Police said Brandon Baines was shot and killed around 8 p.m. on March 6 in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.

    Witnesses who live nearby told FOX13 they heard two to three shots and then sirens from emergency vehicles.

    Local politician Charlotte Bergmann confirmed to FOX13 that Baines was her grandson. Bergmann, a Memphis native, is running for Congress in 2020.

    Antonio Hackman, 26, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder, according to Memphis police.

    Police said Hackman was involved in an argument with Baines prior to the shooting. The two men did know each other, MPD said.

    Hackman is facing charges of second-degree murder.

