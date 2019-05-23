0 Man charged in Mississippi mother's murder fired from Oxford Police Department

OXFORD, Miss. - The man who is being charged in the murder of a Mississippi mother has been fired from the Oxford Police Department, according to officials.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen terminated Matthew Kinne from his position with the police department Tuesday night.

Kinne is accused of shooting Dominique Clayton, 32, to death inside her home on Suncrest Drive on May 19.

He appeared in court Wednesday after being arrested, and tempers flared after family members of the victim took exception to a few exchanges between the judge and Kinne’s attorneys.

Kinne had worked at the Oxford police for four years.

He is awaiting a bond hearing next week.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

