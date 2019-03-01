0 Man charged in string of violent robberies, shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was charged with attempted first-degree murder, robberies and property theft on Feb. 28, according to a Shelby County affidavit.

Corderious J. Booker, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, vehicle property theft and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Shelby County's DA offiice.

Booker is connected to a slew of robberies that occurred in Feburuary at the Woods at Ridgeway Apartments, the arrest affidavit states.

On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, a woman told officers she arrived at the Woods Apartments to meet an unknown man she had been conversing with on a texting app.

The woman said the unknown man instructed her to arrive at the end of the Woods' apartment. She said she saw a man sitting in an old pickup truck when she parked, according to the affidavit.

The woman reported that she had an uneasy feeling when she saw the man and proceeded to leave.

While leaving, the woman said she heard the man yell, "red rum," and he fired shots shortly after, the affidavit states.

The victim reported that several of the bullets hit her vehicle and caused her to crash.

She was able to escape unharmed and filed her statement at the Ridgeway Police Station later that day, according to officials.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, a man told officers he was parked outside the Woods' apartment parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man with a gun.

The victim reported that the man told him not to move and stole $80, a cellphone and firearm from the victim's vehicle.

There were two men who fled the scene with the victim's belongings, the affidavit states.

A man reported that he went to the Woods Apartments on Tuesday, Feb. 26 to meet an unknown girl he had been communicating with on a texting app.

He told officers that while he was walking, he was approached by two unknown men who allegedly ordered him to give them his belongings.

The victim said he fought with the men and was able to take off one of the suspect's masks, according to the affidavit.

During the struggle, the victim reported that one of the male suspects hit him in the back of the head with a gun, which caused him to fall on the ground.

The victim told officers that the suspects stole his wallet and car keys.

The male suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2001 Infiniti 130, which is valued at $3,162 and has the Tennessee tag (BJH1234).

MPD officers coordinated an investigation on Thursday and developed Booker as one of the individuals repsonsible for the Woods Apartments' crimes.

Booker was arrested and taken to the Ridgeway Police Station, in which he waived his Miranda Rights and confessed to being a full participant in the Woods Apartments' robberies and shooting, according to the affidavit.

