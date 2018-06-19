  • Man charged, MPD officer critically injured after being struck during traffic stop

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a truck during a traffic stop.

    Investigators told FOX13 Cleodis Davis struck an on-duty officer at his squad car.

    This happened around 11 p.m. on Range Line Road, just past Frayser Boulevard.

    Trending stories:

    Police told FOX13 Davis stayed on the scene and has been arrested.

    Davis has been charged with DUI, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, and driving license is suspended.

    The officer is recovering at Regional One in critical condition.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged, MPD officer critically injured after being struck during…