Man charged, MPD officer critically injured after being struck during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a truck during a traffic stop.
Investigators told FOX13 Cleodis Davis struck an on-duty officer at his squad car.
This happened around 11 p.m. on Range Line Road, just past Frayser Boulevard.
Trending stories:
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- Woman drags boyfriend with car, chases him around with sword, police say
- Man arrested in weekend homicide where Memphis home was shot up
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police told FOX13 Davis stayed on the scene and has been arrested.
Davis has been charged with DUI, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, and driving license is suspended.
The officer is recovering at Regional One in critical condition.
At 11:02 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Frayser Blvd & Trezevant. Cleodis Davis struck an on duty officer at his squad car. Davis has been charged with DUI, Vehicular Assault, Agg Assault and Driving while license s/c/r.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2018
The officer is listed as critical. pic.twitter.com/Yo0mY771lQ
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}