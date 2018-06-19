0 Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck, critically injured during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail facing several charges, including driving under the influence and vehicular assault, after he hit a MPD officer with his truck Monday night.

Police said the driver of a red truck hit a Memphis police officer during a traffic stop at Frayser Blvd and Range Line Road.

Last night, an MPD officer was seriously injured while serving us. Please pray for the officer and his family — that he will be restored to health and soon reunited with his wonderful family. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 19, 2018

Memphis police have identified the officer injured as Jeffrey Creighton.

An MPD spokesperson said the man who hit the officer, Cleodis Davis, was drunk.

"It's unfortunate, we have been talking about the hazard of drunk driving for decades now and it's beyond disappointing people are still doing that,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Trending stories:

Our camera was rolling as officers gave Davis a field sobriety test.

Investigators told FOX13 Davis lost control of his truck while driving east bound on Frayser Blvd.

MPD said Davis crossed the center line on Frayser and hit the officer.

The impact tossed the officer at least seven feet from where he was standing.

The officer went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We saw Mayor Jim Strickland at Regional One moments after he spoke to the officer's family.

"If you believe in God I would ask them to pray. I've been praying since early this morning when I got the news and I ask all Memphians to pray for this officer,” Strickland said.

An Investigator said right before the officer was hit the officer moved the two people he initially pulled over out of harm's way.

Memphis police have charged Davis with DUI, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, and driving with a suspended license.

At 11:02 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Frayser Blvd & Trezevant. Cleodis Davis struck an on duty officer at his squad car. Davis has been charged with DUI, Vehicular Assault, Agg Assault and Driving while license s/c/r.

The officer is listed as critical. pic.twitter.com/Yo0mY771lQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.