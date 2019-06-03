Man charged, victim identified after Mississippi woman found shot to death at home

LAFAYETTE, CO., Miss. - Lafayette County officers responded to the scene of a shooting and domestic disturbance around 1:30 p.m. on May 31.
According to investigators, they found a female victim shot at the residence.
Jimmy Hester, 76, is currently incarcerated at the Lafayette County Detention Center. Officers have charged Hester with the murder of Lou Lou Hester.
Hester is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.
This is a developing story, check back for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}