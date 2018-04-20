Man charged with aggravated murder after his wife went missing following trip to Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The story of an Ohio woman who allegedly died during a trip to Graceland has taken another surprising twist.
Phillip Snider, the husband at the center of the investigation, has been charged with aggravated murder after his wife went missing after trip to Graceland.
BREAKING: Phillip Snider has been arrested by Stark Co. (OH) police. Charged with aggravated murder after his wife went missing after trip to Graceland: https://t.co/vxyF9ILLmu pic.twitter.com/4HtZmdgWoJ— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 20, 2018
Phillip and his wife, Roberta, left their Ohio home to visit Graceland, but she never came home. He told police his wife was in poor health and this was supposed to be their last trip.
Phillip Snider originally told police his wife died of natural causes in a hotel parking lot across from Graceland. He said they found an ambulance nearby and emergency workers told him they were taking her to a hospital.
However, there is no record of her body in Tennessee, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
Phillip didn’t know the name of the ambulance company or the hospital. As he returned home to Ohio, his story was brought into question.
