0 Man charged with attempted murder after Mississippi teen shot during graduation party

JONESTOWN, Miss. - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Mississippi teen who was shot during a graduation party.

The shooting happened in Jonestown, Miss.

Lamonshae Williams had graduated from Coahoma Early College High School on May 18. She was at a graduation party with friends that went into the early morning hours of May 19.

"Only thing they told me was that she was shot. It was in Jonestown and that they were leaving a graduation party to go home and somebody just started the drive-by and started shooting," Luetisha Gardner, Lamonshae’s mother, told FOX13.

Lamonshae was shot in the stomach and was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Another person was also injured in the shooting. That individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members said Lamonshae was an honors student who graduated sixth in her class. She dreamed of becoming a nurse or an athletic trainer, but those dreams are now in jeopardy.

Lamonshae’s injury was described by family as life-threatening. Her mother had a message for the person or people who shot her daughter.

"They are cowards. They didn't have to do that to these kids... they are innocent. She didn't have anything to do with what was going on,” Gardner told FOX13.

Less than 10 days after the shooting, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the case.

Santrell Anderson of Lambert, Miss. was booked into the Coahoma County jail on May 27. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of drive-by shooting.

Anderson’s bond was set at $125,00.

