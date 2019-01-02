Man charged with attempted murder after shooting into vehicle on Christmas Day, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A local man is being charged with attempted murder after police said he fired shots into a vehicle on Christmas Day.
According to Holly Springs police, the incident happened on Christmas at the intersection of Memphis Street and Van Dorn Avenue.
Carl Nunnally, 40, was arrested Sunday in connection with the incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mysterious explosion on New Year's Eve heard more than 10 miles away in Mississippi
- Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year
- Man charged with murder after 2 shot, 1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in Bartlett
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said Nunnally fired shots into the vehicle, and he is being charged with attempted murder.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and no information was released about a victim.
Nunnally’s bond is set at $100,000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}