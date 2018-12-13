Man charged with attempted murder for August triple shooting, court records say

One man is charged in a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex and another had his charges dropped.
Memphis police said James Carr opened fire at the Hillview Apartments on East Alcy Road in August.
He is facing four counts of Attempted Murder
Police said Carr shot into a crowd of people.
Three were hit with bullets, including a pregnant woman. The woman's unborn child was unharmed, according to the reports.
One of the victims told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from two consecutive nights of fights between several women.
FOX13 also learned that Brandon Perry, initially charged in the shooting, had his charges dropped due to lack of prosecution.
