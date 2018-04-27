0 Man charged with exposing himself to 3 young girls while they walked home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man charged with exposing himself to three young girls is behind bars tonight. The girls, who were only middle schoolers, ran for safety.

The suspect, as FOX13 found out, has served time for the very same offense.

Arkiest Young told us his 11,12 and 13 year-old daughters were walking down the sidewalk from American Way Middle school to where he normally parks to wait for them. He was running a few minutes late to pick them up. That's when police said Eddie Farris exposed himself to the girls.

"Well, at first, when they told me, I went crazy, but I held it because they got police involved," Young said.

According to the police affidavit we obtained, Farris was across the street from the three, and he allegedly exposed his genitalia and lifted his shirt and blew the girls kisses.

Young told us his daughters were frightened. They took off running over to a MATA bus terminal. They told a MATA security guard and that security guard called police.

"It's crazy with people out here messing with children," Young said.

Farris, we found out, was convicted in 1999 in two cases of Indecent exposure. Arkiest Young shared with me his outrage when he found out.

"I think he should stay in jail. He deserves to be in jail before he hurts someone's kids," Young said.

FOX13 found out Eddie Farris has admitted to walking on American Way, but has denied exposing himself to the victims.

Arkiest Young credits quick thinking security guards for calling police and getting them on the scene quickly.

Farris was arrested a short distance down the road from where the alleged incident happened.

