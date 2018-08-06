  • Man charged with homicide, DUI for crash which killed 13-year-old girl, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 13-year-old girl is dead following an accident Sunday evening on I-55. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the crash at I-55 and I-240 around 9 p.m. When MPD arrived they noticed a car was flipped over. 

    A 13-year-old girl was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from that crash. She did not survive her injuries, according to MPD. 

    Also, one adult was transported in non-critical condition along with two other children from the crash.  

    FOX13 has learned from police that Aether Scott, 43, has been charged in connection with the death of the 13-year-old. He faces Vehicle Homicide- Reckless and six counts of aggravated assault. 

