Man charged with killing girlfriend's 3-year-old in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A DeSoto County man was arrested for capital murder in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child.
Christopher Waldrop, 30, has been charged with capital murder after the death of Baylee Allen, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Allen was murdered in the 5500 block of Kaitlynn Drive in Walls, investigators said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs
- Woman found shot and killed inside Memphis home
- $8000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officials said Allen was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the scene on Oct. 19.
The child died from “shaken baby syndrome,” according to deputies. Waldrop was the boyfriend of Allen’s mother.
Police said Allen’s death was ruled a homicide by the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office.
Waldrop is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility without bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}