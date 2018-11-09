0 Man charged with killing teen and dumping body outside apartment building

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas.

Christopher Buchanan, 29, is charged with Capital Murder in the death of Jordan White, 15.

White's body was found outside an apartment complex Thursday morning off Dawson in Forrest City, Ark.

Buchanan was taken in for questioning and later confessed to his involvement in the crime, according to police.

He also told investigators that he was acting in self-defense and that the boy was trying to rape him.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect's home, but police did not say what they found.

FOX13 was originally told White had an apparent gunshot wound to the head. However, police said during Friday's news conference that the boy had "blunt force trauma" to the head -- and an official cause of death would not be released until a report was done by the medical examiner.

Police did not release many details about what happened before White's death.

They did say Buchanan lived at the apartment complex where the boy's body was found. The suspect allegedly moved their in January. It is unclear if they victim lived at the same complex.

FOX13 learned Christopher Buchanan applied to become a Forrest City police officer when he moved to the area. His application was denied because of his criminal history.

Officials made sure to emphasize the killing was not gang-related.

FOX13 has learned the arraignment for Buchanan was moved to the jail -- rather than the courthouse -- because threats were made against his life.

Cameras will not be allowed inside.

