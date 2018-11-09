  • Man charged with killing teen, dumping body outside apartments

    An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas. 

    Christopher Buchanan, 29, is charged with Capital Murder in the death of Jordan White, 15.

    White's body was found outside an apartment complex Thursday morning off Dawson in Forrest City, Ark.

    Buchanan was taken in for questioning and later confessed to his involvement in the crime, according to police.

    A search warrant was executed on the suspect's home, but police did not say what they found.

    FOX13 was originally told White had an apparent gunshot wound to the head. However, police said during Friday's news conference that the boy had "blunt force trauma" to the head -- and an official cause of death would not be released until a report was done by the medical examiner.

    Police did not release many details about what happened before White's death.

    They did say Buchanan lived at the apartment complex where the boy's body was found. The suspect allegedly moved their in January. It is unclear if they victim lived at the same complex.

    Officials made sure to emphasize the killing was not gang-related. 

    FOX13 has learned the arraignment for Buchanan has been moved and will take place in the jail because threats have been made against his life. 

    Cameras will not be allowed inside. 

