Man charged with murder after body found in 'shallow grave', court records say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man who lived in the house where a body was found in a shallow grave has been charged with Capital Murder, court records said.
Related: Police recover body from 'shallow grave' in backyard of Southaven home, officials say
Michael Guidry was originally arrested and charged with credit fraud. But, police said the investigation led them to Guidry being charged with murder.
According to police, the victim was identified as Grady Deborad, 80, from Southaven.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
"This is still an ongoing investigation. More arrests could be made based on the investigation," police said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}