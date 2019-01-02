Man charged with murder after deadly New Year's Day shooting in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police have arrested the man they said is responsible for a deadly shooting in Arkansas.
Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville, is suspected of shooting a person to death in Jonesboro on New Year’s Day.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Huntington.
According to investigators, Gentry went to the victim’s home to “confront” him about a previous incident. And it ended with the victim shot multiple times.
Police identified the victim as Lewis Gamble.
Gamble was rushed to the hospital following the shooting, but police said he later died.
Jonesboro police issued a warrant for the arrest of Gentry, though detectives are still investigating.
Gentry was captured by police around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gentry is facing first-degree murder charges, according to police.
