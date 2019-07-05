Man charged with murder after deadly shooting over $50 at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at a local apartment complex.
Willie Wilson, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after investigators said he shot and killed his acquaintance – Christopher King, 31.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 27 in the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue.
Investigators said King was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Witnesses told police Wilson and King were arguing over $50 before Wilson shot the victim to death.
After the shooting, a woman told investigators Wilson jumped into her car and told her to drive off.
Officers located Wilson and the woman who drove him from the scene on July 4. They were both taken into custody, though it is unclear if she will face charges.
The suspect, 21-year-old Willie Wilson, who was an acquaintance to the victim, 31-year-old Christopher King, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/1ROuwgGycN— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}