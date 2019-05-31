Man charged with murder after Mississippi woman found shot to death at home

LAFAYETTE, CO., Miss. - Lafayette County officers responded to the scene of a shooting and domestic disturbance around 1:30 p.m. on May 31.
According to investigators, they found a female victim shot at the residence.
Jimmy Hester, 76, was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
He is charged with murder and scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
