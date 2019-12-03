Man charged with murder after two bodies were dumped on Mississippi road

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A man has been charged with murder after two bodies were left in the middle of Wes Williams Rd. near Thyatira in Tate County.
The bodies were found by a driver Sunday Nov. 24 just before daylight.
Those victims were identified as Manuel Olives and Steven Alex Smith, both were 20-years-old, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance
They were found shot multiple times.
Gerdarius Newson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Original Story: Neighbors heard nothing after two men were dumped in the road
The family of the victims told FOX13's Tom Dees that the victims were laid to rest on Sunday.
