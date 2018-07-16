Man charged with rape after incident during massage at Cordova spa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County deputy jailer is charged with rape and sexual battery after he allegedly assaulted a woman while working his second job as a masseuse, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Ryan Davis, 34, was indicted by a grand jury on July 12. He is free after posting a $100,000 bond.
Trending stories:
- Memphis stepdad drives daughter to drive-by, police say
- Accused murderer seen on Facebook Live arrested
- Mom says daughter became locked in washing machine as water filled appliance
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Jail records show the alleged incident happened on December 18, 2017. Davis was suspended with pay from his job as a deputy jailer that month.
A 19-year-old customer told investigators Davis was giving her a massage when he “penetrated her with his fingers without her consent,” according to a release from the DA’s Office. She also said he made lewd, unwanted comments.
The incident happened at Serenity Day Spa. Davis was fired from the spa after the victim complained about his alleged behavior.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}