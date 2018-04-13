  • Man charged with rape and kidnapping in Oxford

    OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi man is charged and kidnapping and rape after a reported incident in Oxford.

    The Oxford Police Department took a report on a kidnapping and rape on April 10. The victim identified Dustin McGee, 20 of Brandon, as the suspect.

    The next day, McGee was taken into custody.

    He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He is charged with kidnapping and rape.

    Late Thursday night, Oxford police said others have reached out with allegations against McGee.
     

