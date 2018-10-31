Man charged with raping 14-year-old, used Snapchat to talk to them

A Memphis teen used social media as a way to communicate with a rape victim, police said.
Kylan Price, 19, is charged with raping a 14-year-old.
Police said the suspect and the victim communicated on Snapchat.
The report said it happened at the Magnuson Grand Hotel on East Brooks Road.
FOX13 spoke to Latonya Rodgers. She is a mother of two young children and said this is a mother’s worst nightmare.
“Yeah, it worries me because I have a little girl too,” she said.
MPD told us Price asked for the teen’s address and then sent an Uber to bring her to the hotel.
“They parents should be supervising them and seeing what they doing, where they go,” Price said.
Snapchat is an app that automatically deletes photos, videos, and conversations within seconds of receiving them.
“You don’t know who you might be talking to,” Price said. “You never know.”
