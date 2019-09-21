Man charged with shooting at 18-wheeler on interstate, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 19-year-old Zamario Jones is charged in connection to a shooting Friday morning on I-240.
According to a police affidavit, the driver of an 18-wheeler told police he was driving northbound near South Parkway when someone in a white Chevy Tahoe started shooting at his vehicle.
Officers spotted the Tahoe nearby at Elvis Presley Blvd. and Alcy Rd.
According to the affidavit, the driver mentioned something about being cut off by another vehicle on I-240.
The driver gave consent for police to search the vehicle.
They found a semi-automatic handgun in a pink backpack. It matched a shell casing found at the shooting scene.
MPD said Zamario Jones admitted to firing at the 18-wheeler.
He is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Jones had additional warrants for burglary, theft, and unlawful possession of a weapon
He will face a judge Monday.
