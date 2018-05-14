  • Man charged with shooting, killing friend

    A Memphis man is facing criminal charges in the shooting death of a friend.

    Jordan Burt, 20, is charged with reckless homicide. The charge stems from the killing of 20-year-old Bernard Turner.

    Police said Turner was shot on Sunday. Two friends drove him to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

    The two men were still at the hospital when police arrived. One of them identified Jordan Burt s the person responsible for the shooting.

    In a statement, Burt told police he and Turner were “gun playing” when the gun accidentally fired. The friends then drove the victim to the hospital, but he did not survive.

    Jordan Burt is charged with reckless homicide. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

