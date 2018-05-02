  • Man chokes out, body slams girlfriend when she tries to breakup with him, police say

    A Memphis man attacked his girlfriend after she wanted to talk about ending the relationship, according to an arrest affidavit. 

    The arrest affidavit said Dylan Marcum started choking the victim and body slammed her into bedroom floor. She tried to get away but, he grabbed her and threw her onto the kitchen floor. 

    Marcum then placed the victim's head between his legs and squeezed until she passed out, according to the arrest affidavit.

    MPD said the victim was able to grab a pair of scissors to defend herself until police arrived. 

    Dylan Marcum is charged with aggravated assault.

    Police documented injuries on the victim that wer consistent with the alleged attack.

