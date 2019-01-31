Man claims his friend was accidentally shot in the head, later changes story, police say

Memphis police made an arrest in an Orange Mound homicide.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Douglas on January 28.
When officers first made the scene, Bridgewater told police the victim came over to sell a handgun.
He claimed that while they were selling the gun it went off and shot the victim in the head, court records said.
Once he was transported for questioning, he admitted to police that he had control of the handgun and he pulled the trigger, detectives wrote in the arrest affidavit.
Marcus Bridgewater was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employing Firearm with intent to Commit a Felony.
This is not the first time Bridgewater has had a run-in with the law.
Back in 2005, Bridgewater was charged and convicted of Reckless Homicide. In that case, he got in a fight with a man he claimed owed him money. The man was so badly injured he died, court records said.
He served two years.
