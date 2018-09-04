Man claims MPD police car caused wreck, officers urged him not to get taken to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is speaking out after crashing into a Memphis police officer’s squad car in Orange Mound.
Jerrel Chambers told FOX13 an abrupt U-turn by the officer is what caused the crash, and now he is getting checked out at the emergency room.
Although, he claims officers urged him not to get taken to the hospital that night.
Both police and Chambers said the crash happened Sunday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Deadrich and Pendleton.
But Chambers said police were in the wrong because they didn’t give any warning before making the U-turn.
Both vehicles were damaged, but Chambers claims both officers and paramedics on scene urged him not to get transported to the hospital.
MPD said no one was transported to the hospital and no injuries were reported.
FOX13 reached out to MPD for a response to the man’s claim, and why he said they told him not to go to the hospital – on FOX13 News at 10.
