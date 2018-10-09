Man claims water bottle started chain of events that ended with car in lake at Shelby Farms

Memphis police cited a man after they said he lost control of his car and it ended up at the bottom of a park lake.
According to police, the man was driving on Walnut Grove Road. He tried to put a water bottle in the passenger seat. When he looked back at the road, he saw something in the road and swerved to miss it. However, he overcorrected and lost control of the car.
He drove across the grass median, across multiple lanes of traffic and through a Barb wire fence that surrounds Shelby farms.
The car climbed a steep hill, went airborne and finally stopped in Patriot lake. It was completely submerged in about 10 feet of water, about 50 feet off of the bank.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.
