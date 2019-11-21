Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted by deputies, officials say

The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is currently asking for help to find a wanted man.
Santrell Anderson is wanted for armed robbery and is considered armed and dangerous and police believe he has several guns.
If you know his location, please contact The Tunica County Sheriff's Office or The Tunica County Crimestoppers at 662-910-0400.
All calls are anonymous and information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1000.
He is known to frequent the areas of Coahoma County and Quitman County, deputies said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'James should be on the floor:' Penny speaks out against NCAA following Wiseman ruling
- 'Please pray for me': Friend of Curtis Watson shares personal letter written from inside cell
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}