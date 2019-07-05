  • Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted by police

    The Senatobia Police Department is asking for help to find a man they said is armed and dangerous. 

     Police said Kendrues Jackson, 18, is wanted for a string of multiple vehicle burglaries in the City of Senatobia and Tate County.

    Jackson is known to carry a handgun and police are urging anyone who sees him to not approach him. 

    If you know Mr. Jackson's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Senatobia police at 662-562-5643 or call 911.

