Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted by police

The Senatobia Police Department is asking for help to find a man they said is armed and dangerous.
Police said Kendrues Jackson, 18, is wanted for a string of multiple vehicle burglaries in the City of Senatobia and Tate County.
Jackson is known to carry a handgun and police are urging anyone who sees him to not approach him.
If you know Mr. Jackson's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Senatobia police at 662-562-5643 or call 911.
