Man convicted, 1 shot in the chest another punched in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a critical wounding in South Memphis, a 46-year-old man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and other charges.
In the past, Stevie Williamson was convicted of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Williamson was already a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Trending stories:
- CBHS graduates first African-American valedictorian
- Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue
- Man arrested for shooting, killing person over the weekend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The Office of the District Attorney General told FOX13 his bond was revoked, and he will be sentenced June 21.
Investigators said the incident happened October 17, 2015 on South Parkway East at Texas St. in South Memphis.
Police said Williamson got into an argument with several people at that location.
Witnesses told MPD Williamson punched one man in the face; when another man tried to intervene, Williamson pulled a revolver and shot him in the chest.
Officers said the 47-year-old victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injures, but he survived his wounds.
Eventually, Williamson turned himself into police. Investigators said he has prior convictions of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}