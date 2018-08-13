Man convicted after 23-year-old shot and killed at local convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been convicted and charged with second-degree murder after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in 2017.
Adarrell Anderson died from multiple gunshot wounds in January 2017 outside a convenience store, according to MPD.
The store was located in the 4600 block of Horn Lake Rd. near Shelby Dr.
Investigators say Kejuan King and Anderson knew one another and had an ongoing dispute.
King, 23, will be sentenced September 17.
