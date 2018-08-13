  • Man convicted after 23-year-old shot and killed at local convenience store

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been convicted and charged with second-degree murder after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in 2017.

    RELATED: Arrest made in fatal Whitehaven shooting

    Adarrell Anderson died from multiple gunshot wounds in January 2017 outside a convenience store, according to MPD.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The store was located in the 4600 block of Horn Lake Rd. near Shelby Dr.

    Investigators say Kejuan King and Anderson knew one another and had an ongoing dispute.

    King, 23, will be sentenced September 17.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories