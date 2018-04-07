  • Man convicted for 2015 Whitehaven homicide

    A man has been found guilty of killing someone his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in 2015. 

    According to the District Attorney's Office, Eddie O. Smith II, 35, was convicted of second-degree murder. 

    He shot Jermaine Aldridge on September 14, 2015, on the 4000 block of Faronia Road. 

     

