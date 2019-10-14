Man convicted in deadly shooting of cell phone store clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of a clerk at a Whitehaven cell phone store clerk in May.
Damon Johnson, 24, is in custody and will be sentenced in December.
He faces up to 25 years in prison without parole.
RELATED: Man indicted in deadly shooting of cell phone store clerk
The incident occurred on May 15, 2017, when Johnson and several companions went to the Boost Mobile on the 1700 block of Winchester near Millbranch in Whitehaven to check on a cell phone that was being repaired.
Johnson and his friends began arguing with the employee, Rashad Awwad, 24, resulting in one of the group being asked to leave the store.
Awwad told the group to return the next morning for the phone, and not to bring Johnson's friend back with them.
RELATED: Boost Mobile shooting victim identified, family speaks out
The group left the store, but a short time later when Awwad stepped outside for a smoke, he was confronted by Johnson's companion who had previously been told to leave the store, the district attorney's office said.
Witnesses said Johnson then pulled a gun and shot Awwad multiple times, killing him.
Officials said the victim was shot four times in the back.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}